People interested in filling the vacant commissioner seat for Athens-Clarke County’s District 2 will have until noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to qualify. The qualification window opened on Monday, Dec. 19 at 9:00 a.m. in the ACC Board of Elections Office downtown.
The District 2 commissioner seat has been vacant since Mariah Parker resigned on Aug. 29. They had been the commissioner since 2018. A special election to fill the seat will take place on March 21, 2023.
Some community members have publicly expressed their interest in running for the District 2 spot. During a special-called ACC Mayor and Commission session on Dec. 13, District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link announced her plans to run. Link was unable to run for re-election in District 3 due to redistricting, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Kirrena Gallagher, who served on the Clarke County Board of Education, resigned from the board during the Dec. 15 meeting to run for District 2 commissioner. Gallagher was elected to the BOE in 2020 and represented District 2 on the board.
Someone who won’t be running for the seat is Cameron Jay, president emeritus of Athens Pride & Queer Collective. On Dec. 10, Jay posted a letter on Twitter stating that despite being encouraged to run, he decided against it after giving it “much thought, consideration and prayer.”
“I might run one day, but today I find peace in knowing that there will be new leadership in District 2. Leadership that puts people ahead of politics, reality ahead of rhetoric and actual policy ahead of politics,” the letter read.
The qualifying window will be open for the three-day period from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Whoever is elected to the commission will serve a four-year term that will end on Jan. 7, 2025.