Following talks about painting a rainbow crosswalk in downtown Athens to express support for the LGBTQ community, Athens-Clarke County finally plans to execute it by late 2021 or early 2022.

The Athens community has discussed the rainbow crosswalk since 2019, following a petition on Change.org started by Cameron Harrelson, vice president and spokesperson of Athens PRIDE, after the most successful PRIDE festival to happen in Athens to date.

“This was the idea of thousands of LGBTQ people and their allies who, at the time, were completely supportive of the project,” Harrelson said. “I just want to make sure that it’s clear that this is a community effort by the LGBTQ community itself, and the commission didn’t come up with the idea, they just listened.”

With this community-led effort by the LGBTQ community, the rainbow crosswalk has come to fruition.

“The rainbow crosswalk will be part of the final Clayton Street streetscape, and the Mayor indicated to me that he anticipates it will be late 2021 or early 2022 when that is done,” said Jesse Houle, ACC’s District 6 Commissioner, in an email to The Red & Black.

Harrelson is excited for this date to come and is content with this update given by the commissioners.

“I think it shows that they’ve been thoughtful in the process … I think the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022 sounds great,” Harrelson said.

The renovations on the streetscape began on Jan. 25 and will include the installation of traffic and pedestrian control signs and barricades, a new sidewalk, new curbs and gutters and pavers. Eric Leshinsky designed the renovations and public art that will appear on Clayton Street.

“It may be a bit of a moving target based on weather and other factors, though the most unpredictable parts — what is underground and can’t be seen — is already done,” Houle said.