On Monday, Nov. 7, the day before the polls opened for Election Day, Stacey Abrams and the One Georgia campaign held a Zoom press briefing to discuss confidence prior to the election, improvements since 2018 and criticism of Gov. Brian Kemp’s involvement with Senate Bill 202.
Following 18 days of early voting, incumbent Gov. Kemp leads Abrams by 7.9 points, according to a Tuesday morning FiveThirtyEight poll. However, Abrams’ campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said her team “feels really good” and that they are in a stronger position compared to the 2018 midterm election.
According to campaign data provided by Groh-Wargo, there has been an increase in voter turnout on the Sunday before Election Day. Specifically, there were 395,378 more ballots cast this year than in 2018, with a 45.55% increase in Asian-American Pacific Islander voters — the largest community voter increase — according to the data.
There was also a 16.13% increase in Black voters and a 31.39% increase in Latino voters, according to the data.
“Stacey had made significant improvements with independent voters, moderate voters, conservative voters, liberal voters, Black voters, white voters, women voters,” Groh-Wargo said.
Groh-Wargo then shared the Abrams campaign’s feelings towards SB 202, also known as the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which she called “the leading voter suppression bill in the nation.”
According to the campaign data, they found that 641 ballots were rejected in 2020 prior to Election Day, while this cycle has seen 1,658 rejected ballots. There were 3,798 challenged ballots in 2018 and 3,420 this year. However, the data said there were five times more mail-in ballots in the 2020 election t compared to the 2022 election.
“That is how voter suppression works because vote by mail has become the conspiracy theory focus of the right,” Groh-Wargo said.
Groh-Wargo said that their campaign has been reaching out to individuals who may not have received their absentee ballot so they have a way to vote on Election Day.
According to the data, in the 2018 midterm and the 2020 presidential elections, over 60% of mail-in ballots were for Democratic candidates.
Due to Georgia’s rule requiring a candidate to receive more than 50% of the vote, a runoff may occur. Libertarian gubernatorial candidate, Shane Hazel, is also running and currently has 2.3% of the vote, according to Groh-Wargo. She believes these voters would come from a Kemp base rather than her own.
Groh-Wargo also said the Abrams campaign will be “ready for a runoff” and will keep going as long as needed.