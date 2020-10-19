As the second week of early voting continues in Georgia, the state has seen a record number of voters at the polls.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, 1,482,432 ballots have been cast as of 8 p.m. on Oct. 18. In comparison, only 578,147 ballots were cast by Oct. 23, 2016.
Options for voting early include requesting an absentee ballot without providing an excuse and mailing it in or returning it to a drop off box. Voters can also vote in person at early voting locations.
The state has collected 663,026 absentee by mail ballots and 819,406 early in-person ballots.
Athens Board of Elections assistant Lisa McGlaun said the city has mailed out 21,051 absentee ballots and received 9,945 as of Sunday night. In previous elections, McGlaun said the Board of Elections has received around 5,000 mail-in ballots.
The Board of Elections office and overflow basement in City Hall are the only two early voting locations open in the city again this week. Starting Saturday, there will be five early voting locations open.
