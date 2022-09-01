Mariah Parker and the Athens-Clarke County Government announced Monday that District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker would be resigning from their position as of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Parker has held this post since May 2018, and in light of recent redistricting, many Athenians have questions regarding filling their empty seat.
The open commissioner space will be voted on in a special election, held during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, before the newly drawn districts go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The second district currently encompasses land south of Interloop 10 and east of Oconee Street, while the revamped district contains much more of downtown Athens, such as West Broad Street, Prince Avenue and College Avenue.
According to the Athens-Clarke County Government press release on Monday, the Board of Elections is currently being advised by the Attorney’s Office to decide which citizens will be eligible to vote on Commissioner Parker’s vacancy. Georgia law and election procedures are being examined to determine protocol for this special election.
The Board of Elections consists of five members and meets the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings before election day will be held on Sept. 13 and Oct. 11 and can be livestreamed on the Athens-Clarke County YouTube page, or attended at 2555 Lexington Rd.