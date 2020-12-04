With just a month remaining until the Jan. 5 runoff elections for U.S. Senate and public service commissioner, it’s important to know when, where and how to vote to make sure your ballot counts.
Registration
The deadline to register to vote for the runoffs is Dec. 7. Potential voters can register to vote using the Secretary of State’s website by mail or online. If you submit registration by mail, it must be postmarked by Dec. 7. Current voters can visit their Georgia My Voter Page to check their registration status.
The state does not offer same- day voter registration.
Early voting
Early voting in Athens-Clarke County will run from Dec. 14-31 at various locations across the county.
Voting by absentee ballot
There’s still time to request an absentee ballot. Voters have until Dec. 31 to request by filling out an application and either mailing, faxing, dropping off or emailing it to the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections office.
According to ACC Elections Assistant Pam Long, the Board of Elections will automatically send absentee ballots to elderly or disabled voters for the Jan. 5 runoff.
A complete absentee ballot must be returned by 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, either by mail or at one of Athens’ six secure ballot drop boxes. Marked ballots cannot be submitted in person at a polling location on Election Day.