Robert Lee “Bobby” Lawrence Jr. was known in Athens for his work as the band director at Clarke Central High School, where he worked for 10 years. He died of COVID-19 at the age of 61 on July 29, 2020.
When he first arrived at CCHS, the marching band consisted of about 20 students, said Mary Lawrence, his wife of six years. When he left, the band had tripled in size. He also expanded the school’s concert band program and brought home numerous superior ratings from the Georgia Music Educators Association.
What made him special, though, was his relationship with students, Mary Lawrence said. Robert Lawrence was passionate about encouraging students to attend college, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. According to his wife, some former students said he was the reason they chose to attend college, and that he was the first person to believe in them.
“[His students] gave him purpose,” Mary Lawrence said. “They kept him fighting for whatever they needed. He would go above and beyond for any of his kids.”
In 2019, Robert Lawrence left CCHS to teach at Fitzgerald High School and be closer to family, Mary Lawrence said. He retired in May 2020 to Douglas, two months before his death. He is remembered by his wife as a mentor, role model and a passionate force for good.
“He loved his kids and treated everyone alike,” Mary Lawrence said. “He was just an outstanding mentor, teacher and friend to so many people.”