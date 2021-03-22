Georgia’s 10th Congressional District Rep. Jody Hice announced his campaign for Georgia Secretary of State Monday morning.
Hice has held his seat in Congress for approximately six years after being elected in 2014. He will be challenging current Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The Secretary of State election is set to take place during the 2022 election season. Hice’s current term in Congress will end Jan. 3, 2023, if elected.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Hice almost immediately after announcing his campaign. Raffensperger refused to overturn the election results during the last presidential election.
In a press release from Hice, he vowed to “renew integrity” by “ensuring every Georgian's legally cast ballot is counted in future elections.” The secretary of state position in Georgia has garnered national attention, as Georgia’s elections played a critical role in the U.S. presidential and Senate elections. During the month after the presidential election, Georgia certified the election results three times, despite unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
Hice has voted against or abstained on all presented bills for the past six months. The last bill he voted for was in September 2020. The bill’s mission was to reaffirm “[the House of Representatives’] commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution,” and expresses the intention of the House “that there should be no disruptions by the President or any person in power to overturn the will of the people of the United States.”
Following his vote for that bill, Hice was then one of 126 congressional members who signed a brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election.
Hice’s current duties
Hice sits on two congressional committees, the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Recently, Hice has voted against the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
One of the last bills he voted for was the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act in July 2020. Introduced by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, the bill passed and was signed into law by Trump.
“The Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act will recommend policies to improve upon, or augment, current government programs,” according to a press release from Rubio’s office.
Hice’s reaction to Capitol insurrection
Following the events on Jan 6, Hice shared an instagram post stating, “This is our 1776 moment.”
The post was removed from his Instagram account shortly afterwards.