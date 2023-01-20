Rep. Mike Collins, who represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district, hosted a “Meet with Mike” listening session Thursday morning in Jefferson.
According to a press release, Collins' goal behind this session was to gain insight from his constituents to “help guide [his] work in Washington” by allowing an open floor for constituents to share their thoughts on policy issues they want to be addressed.
“I look forward to meeting as many people as possible so I can amplify your voice and fight for our values in our nation’s capital,” Collins said in the release.
Georgia’s 10th Congressional District includes Athens-Clarke County, as well as Oconee, Oglethorpe, Madison, Jackson, Barrow and Walton County, among others.
Collins began the session with anecdotes from within the U.S House of Representatives, specifically mentioning the caucus votes and the struggle to vote in a new speaker of the House. He said that the House was operating under a closed session, meaning the only movements within Congress were stemming from the speaker's office, and representatives were only able to vote yes or no.
Collins attributes this closed session to the standstill that occurred in early January within the House.
“That’s why there was so much animosity. That’s why there was so much discussion, on how do we open the House back up for the people,” Collins said.
After his introduction and preliminary remarks, Collins opened the room up for questions. A significant majority of questions asked by constituents involved concern about current policies.
One constituent from Jackson County, Jeff Hughes, was concerned about term limit policy in the House and how it is attributing to the gridlock in Congress.
“That's a big part of the reason why we're in this position, because we have folks up there for forty years,” Hughes said.
Collins acknowledged this concern, and said that enacting term limits is one of the debates that House Speaker McCarthy has agreed to have, among other topics such as the balanced budget amendment.
Jake Avitabile, a constituent from Hoschton, said he “feels that the [Republican] party has gotten away from being the true conservative party.”
Avitabile cited grievances against the current domestic and foreign affairs of Congress. He said he was “rather disappointed” in the Respect for Marriage Act, and the fact that a number of Republicans signed on for it. He said he believes that the war in Ukraine is displacing money that would be better spent on United States citizens.
“We're spending billions and billions of dollars in other countries, in wars that honestly I don't support myself,” Avitabile said.
United States Navy veteran Vick Long, asked Collins about future plans in the House to further develop and aid the Veteran Administration. Like Avitable, he criticized the amount of money being sent overseas, and told Collins that he believes there are individuals in the U.S. that the money could go to.
“There’s a lot of people here. A lot of veterans. I know a lot of folks who served with me over there who were just forgotten,” Long said.
Collins addressed additional questions that involved social security, the debt ceiling, education, zoning and housing issues, and the overreach of bureaucracies.
Collins closed the listening session by addressing the gridlock and partisanship likely to occur over the next two years.
“That's when we need the American people to help be behind us and demand that individuals like Mitch McConnell stand up for the Republican Party,” Collins said.