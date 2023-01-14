Rep. Mike Collins, who serves Georgia’s 10th congressional district, invites constituents to a “Meet with Mike” listening session from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday Jan. 19, according to a press release.
The session will take place at 850 Commerce Road in Jefferson, Georgia, the release said. Georgia’s 10th Congressional District includes Athens-Clarke County, as well as Oconee, Oglethorpe, Madison, Jackson, Barrow and Walton County, among others.
Residents are invited to “enjoy a cup of coffee with their new congressman while discussing their priorities and concerns,” according to the release.
“To do the best job for the people of Georgia’s 10th District, I need to hear directly from you,” Collins said in the release. “I look forward to meeting as many people as possible so I can amplify your voice and fight for your values in Washington.”