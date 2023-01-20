The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The report determined that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
LeCroy was driving a rental vehicle, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, containing three other passengers. It is not clear who rented the vehicle.
LeCroy was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional where she was pronounced deceased. Willock died at the scene of the crash. The two other passengers, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, 21, and recruitment staff member Victoria Bowles, 26, sustained injuries in the crash, the report said.
Willock and Bowles were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
ACCPD arrived at the scene of the crash at 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, seven minutes after dispatch and ten minutes after the estimated crash time, the report said.
The crash took place hours after a parade and event Saturday celebrating Georgia Football's second straight national championship win.
The report said that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.