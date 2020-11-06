Republican Andrew Clyde won the seat for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District by nearly 60 percentage points on Tuesday night. The district covers part of Athens-Clarke County and the northeast corner of the state.
Clyde won with 78.61% of the vote over Democratic candidate Devin Pandy, who won 21.39% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State.
Clyde had a watch party at the Jackson County Agriculture Facility. At 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Clyde declared victory with 11 out of 20 counties reporting and with 80% of the votes reported at the time going to him. The Associated Press also called the race.
“It’s a lead that is pretty final,” Clyde said.
Clyde and Pandy ran for an open seat since Rep. Doug Collins opted to run for Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Collins conceded the race earlier Tuesday evening to Loeffler.
“I’m looking forward to serving with the other members of Congress here in the state of Georgia and for putting forward our conservative agenda,” Clyde said. “I’m looking forward to serving the fine citizens of the 9th District.”
Clyde is “most excited” to pursue being a potential member of the House Committee on Armed Services.
“I think my experiences in the military would serve Congress well,” Clyde said. “The military has been a big part of my life, and I’ll be able to continue my service in the United States military.”
Meanwhile, Devin Pandy’s campaign held an election night party at the Ramada hotel in Gainesville.
“We’re proud of the race we’ve run,” Pandy’s campaign manager, Paul Glaze, said in a text statement to The Red & Black. “Devin Pandy held the line, and we were honored to do so. Most importantly, he’s not going anywhere.
Clyde, who was in the military for 28 years, is the owner of the firearms business Clyde Armory in Athens. The business sued Athens-Clarke County over its shelter-in-place ordinance in March. His running platform included protecting the Second Amendment, support of President Donald Trump and dismantling the IRS. This election cycle is his first run for office.
Devin Pandy is also retired from the military as a US warrant officer. He focused on health care, preserving wildlife and tariff reform during his campaign. This election cycle was his first time running for office.
