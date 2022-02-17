On Tuesday, the Georgia House of Representatives sent House Bill 890 to Governor Brian Kemp. The bill redraws the Athens-Clarke County Commission district lines according to a map submitted by the four Republican members of the Athens delegation to the Georgia General Assembly. This comes after the Georgia Senate approved the bill on Feb. 7.

The governor’s signature is the last step in solidifying the map into legislation.

Redistricting is required every ten years following the census, but this year local representatives have disagreed on how the lines should be drawn.

On Dec. 14, the commission voted 7-2 to approve a map drawn in conjunction with the Board of Elections and state Reapportionment office. However, the Athens delegation sent a letter to the commission on Nov. 18 that said a unanimous vote was required.

House Bill 890 has drawn controversy for moving a large number of Athens residents from their current districts and for drawing three sitting commissioners out of their current districts.

If Kemp signs the bill into law, the new districts will be in effect for the next commissioner election cycle in November.