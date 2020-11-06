Marcus Wiedower will continue to represent Georgia House District 119 after he defeated Jonathan Wallacein the election Tuesday. District 119 covers parts of Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties.
Wiedowerwon with about 55% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State.
The race was a rematch from 2018, when Wiedower won by over 1,400 votes. The year before that, Wallace defeated Wiedower and two other Republicans in a special election to fill the vacant seat of Chuck Williams.
The 2017 special election was defined by a high turnout in Clarke County. Before 2017, Republicans had strong control of the district. Williams ran unopposed in every election since 2012.
Wiedower didn’t respond to The Red & Black’s repeated requests for comment.
Wallace told The Red & Black that COVID-19 was an unfortunate deterrent in his staff’s campaigning efforts.
The election results were likely a reflection of how District 119 voters feel about President Donald Trump, Wallace said. Almost 72% of Oconee County voters picked Wiedower over Wallace and almost 66% of voters in the county voted for Trump.
“I’m obviously disappointed in the outcome of the election, but kudos to the Republicans,” Wallace said. “They made sure that their folks turned out, and they did in very, very large numbers. And that’s how you win an election.”
Wiedower’s 2020 campaign focused primarily on education, transportation and foster care reform. His campaign website said Athens-area voters shouldn’t foot the bill for transportation projects in Atlanta. Wiedower is a 1999 graduate of the University of Georgia and works in real estate.
Wallace, a software developer who graduated from UGA in 2001, campaigned on increased access to health care and funding public education.
