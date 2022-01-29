The Georgia House of Representatives voted to approve House Bill 890 in a floor session Thursday morning. The bill was drafted by the four Republican members of the Athen’s state delegation to redraw the Athens Commission districts.
On Monday morning, Rep. Houston Gaines, one of the bill’s sponsors, removed it from the house floor and sent it back to the Intragovernmental Coordination committee. The bill returned to the House floor Thursday.
During the floor session, Rep. Spencer Frye proposed a motion to remove HB 890 from the local calendar and to vote on it separately, citing the targeting of local officials. The motion failed 98-63.
The Athens commission voted 8-2 to approve another map, drafted by Rep. Frye, on Jan 20. Critics of HB 890 have said it would draw three current commissioners out of their districts and split up key neighborhoods such as East Athens.
Thursday morning’s vote sends the bill to the Georgia Senate for approval.