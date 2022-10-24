The William, a luxury student apartment complex undergoing construction in Athens, has delayed move-in for the fourth time. The complex emailed residents on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that the scheduled move-in of Saturday, Oct. 15 had been pushed back once again to Oct. 29. Residents were given the familiar choice of either accepting or denying the new conditions.
Many families and residents have expressed a myriad of emotions ranging from frustration and stress to anger and shock. But not everyone.
Staying
Some have also looked at the situation with an optimistic lens, opting to see it as an opportunity to overcome adversity.
Robert Baer, the owner of the William Athens Concerned Parents Facebook group has chosen to view the situation as a life lesson for his son, a resident of the complex and a testament to the close-knit community Athens and the University of Georgia emulates.
The Baer family resides in St. Marys, close to Jacksonville, Florida and roughly a five and a half hour drive to Athens.
Baer began the Facebook group as a way for families to connect with each other and share information about the process of the construction and stay in the loop with announcements, especially given that his own family lives over 300 miles away and felt disconnected from Athens.
The group started with just a handful of members but that number quickly jumped when families heard of the Sept. 15 delay, according to Baer.
“When there’s so much divisiveness in the country, there’s just a good story here about human nature and people rallied around one of each other and trying to take care of others,” Baer said.
Baer is a retired naval officer of over 30 years and said overcoming adversity has been a lesson of his career and he sees it as an opportunity for his son to deal with the challenges of university life and sees it as an important life lesson.
His son has been able to secure housing for the remainder of the semester by staying at a condo offered by an Athens real estate agent after helping others look for places to stay, which Baer said he is grateful for.
“We're blessed that we're in a position to do that, you know, financially, we recognize that other people may not be in the same position,” Baer said.
Overall, the Facebook page has shown the dedication of determined parents in not just finding housing for their own child, but for other parents as well, Baer said.
“We're really proud to be part of the Georgia Bulldog Nation and the community and Athens. And those people in that community have rallied around these kids,” Baer said.
Moving on
But not everyone felt as hopeful as Baer. Undergraduate UGA students Ethan Weissman and Lauren Popp said they both chose to terminate their leases and sign elsewhere because of the stress and uncertainty surrounding the construction process and the move-in.
Popp, a senior biology and spanish major, said that she wasn’t surprised to hear of the first delay and only expected it to last a few weeks. But when the second delay came around and Popp, who signed for a one-bedroom, was placed in a hotel room with another resident she didn’t know, she re-evaluated her plans.
“It was hard to focus on schooling, because I was constantly worried,” Popp said. “I couldn't unpack anything, because I was just gonna be moved in another couple of weeks.”
Popp eventually signed with The Mark, sacrificing living in a one-bedroom for a four-bedroom with her two cats that she said have struggled adjusting to moving around and living in the hotel rooms.
Weissman, a junior intended business transfer student, said he signed another lease almost immediately after hearing of the Sept. 18 delay, knowing that The Hilton Garden Inn did not have rooms past Sept. 17.
Weissman said he did research the night he received the email, and toured The Uncommon apartment complex the next day, signing the lease after he got back to his hotel room.
“I just spent more money to try and get out of this problem. And so I'm lucky that I had the ability to do that. But a lot of people didn't,” Weissman said.
While the hotel location made getting to class convenient, the stress of trying to deal with the delayed move-in was difficult, Weissman said, and he missed classes trying to find a place to stay. But he also ultimately is trying to move on from the situation.
“I'm moving here from California. And I had been to Georgia one time before moving here. And so I expected a lot of change and a lot of difficulty. So I was very open minded to that, definitely wasn't expecting this to be the case,” Weismann said. “But because of where I’m coming from, and with my mindset coming into moving here, I’m trying not to let it get to me.”