Senate candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock speaks in Athens, Georgia on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 as part of the "Get Ready to Vote” student rally with Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz. Warnock's campaign completed a statewide tour of Georgia, making stops in Atlanta, Athens and Augusta ahead of the January 5 Senate runoff election. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)