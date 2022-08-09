On Aug. 8, the Clarke County School District Board of Education announced its decision for Robbie Hooker to become the district’s new superintendent. Following final approval from the board, Hooker will assume the role on Oct. 10, according to a press release from the school district.
In November 2021, current Clarke County School District Superintendent Xernona Thomas announced her plans to retire this December. Instead of appointing an interim superintendent and conducting a longer search, the board decided to move directly to appointing a new superintendent, according to the release.
“Dr. Hooker has worked in complex communities, including many years in Clarke County. He has a strong history of building leadership capacity and relationships, which are critical to our culture and climate as well as other strategic priorities,” said Dr. LaKeisha Gantt, Board of Education President in the press release. “The Board is excited about the direction of education in Clarke County under Dr. Hooker’s leadership. We are also grateful for Dr. Thomas’ leadership, as she has led the district through significant transitions.”
Hooker brings years of experience to CCSD, including many years within the district. He began his career in education at W.R. Coile Middle School. After a stint in Barrow County, he returned to the district in 2003, where he served as principal of Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle School. Hooker served as principal of Clarke Central High School from 2008-2016 and was awarded Georgia High School Principal of the Year in 2013.
Additionally, Hooker served as Superintendent of Social Circle City Schools, where he obtained a Facebook grant securing Chromebooks for every student and received the Georgia School Board Association Leading Edge Award in 2020 and 2021, according to the press release. Hooker expressed excitement at returning to CCSD.
“I am excited to return and join the leaders, teachers, and staff at the Clarke County School District. I look forward to working with our governance team to focus on our students and make this the best educational experience possible,” Dr. Hooker said in the press release.