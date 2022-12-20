Alps Road and Chase Street Elementary Schools could have different names in early 2023. The Clarke County Board of Education voted on Dec. 15 to start a nomination process for renaming the two schools, according to a Clarke County School District press release.
The nomination process is open to board members and will last until Jan. 12, 2023. Community members can offer suggestions for new names by contacting their board representatives, the release said. The vote to rename the schools will take place on Feb. 9, 2023.
LaKeisha Grant, the board’s president, requested a vote to rename the schools be taken. Grant proposed two nominees for the school: Bettye Henderson Holston and Johnnie Lay Burks. Holston was the first African American teacher at Alps Road Elementary, and Burks was the first African American teacher at Chase Street Elementary, according to the release.
Each board member will be able to submit up to two suggestions during the nomination process.