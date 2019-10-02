The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 140 block of Carriage Court on Sept. 30, according to an ACCPD report.
The report did not indicate if any of the listed victims were harmed, and ACCPD did not provide further details as of press time. The offenses listed in the report were aggravated assault and damage to property.
The incident occurred between 6 p.m. and 6:20 p.m., according to the report. Officers “arrived and secured the scene.” ACCPD Criminal Investigations Division was notified and forensics responded to the scene.
According to the report, a car was damaged on its rear left corner by a bullet. The damage was estimated at $300. Two victims were listed, both 27 years old, one male and one female. One 26-year-old man was listed as a suspect.
In July, Auriel Callaway, a 24-year-old pregnant mother, was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Carriage Court.
