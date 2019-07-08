From Timothy Road to the Oconee County line, Macon Highway closed due to a structure fire at the Puritan Mill property around midnight on July 8.
Athens-Clarke County issued an alert at 12:06 a.m. to avoid the area. The alert has since been removed because the road was reopened, according to Athens-Clarke County Public Information Officer Jeff Montgomery.
The ACC Fire Department was dispatched at 11:42 a.m. to 1120 Macon Hwy. Upon arrival, ACCFD set up a ladder truck to extinguish the fire, Assistant Chief of Operations Mark Melvin said. After the fire was put out, there was nothing left of the building, Melvin said.
Oconee County Fire Department assisted with putting out the fire in the evening. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
