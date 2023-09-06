The Athens-Clarke County Library, with the help of the University of Georgia's Plant Biology Graduate Student Association, got their first seed library on Aug. 19. This seed library allows people to check out a seed packet, plant it and let it grow to maturity.
Then, the cycle continues — patrons harvest the next generation of seeds and return them to the library for someone else to check out.
Seed libraries are growing all over the country. According to data from the Farmers Almanac, there are now over 500 seed libraries open worldwide. With more seed libraries opening, farmers are hoping to bring plant diversity back.
More than 90% of crop varieties have disappeared from farmers' fields over the past 100 years, according to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Seed libraries can help stop this, as they yield genetic diversity.
“In this world where things are going extinct and we really only eat maybe, like 20 different kinds of plants, seed saving is a really cool way to maintain the heritage of seeds and food that we have left,” Anna Wyngaarden, social chair member of PBGSA, said.
The seed library was created to get PBGSA involved with the community and bring food into homes in ways people usually wouldn't think about, according to Wyngaarden. She said it opened discussion about how we grow food, harvest seeds and save seeds in a meaningful way.
The program is completely donation based, with the seeds being donated from Cofers Home & Garden Showplace, a local Athens garden center, and also from West Coast Seeds and Seed Savers Exchange. At the library, the seeds are held in a filing cabinet, which was donated by UGA’s Plant Biology Department.
Gretchen Elm, information services librarian and contact person for the seeds at the library, said that the seed library, which is located on the second floor, is a simple system. All patrons have to do is go up to the filing cabinet –- where there are drawers for flowers, seeds and herbs –- take up to 10 packets per day and write it down in a notebook for check out.
“I didn’t really know that we needed it as much as it was wanted … We’ve had over 100 packets taken since it was installed,” said Elm. “I always hope that it brings in more people.”
Summer Blanco, the former outreach chair of PBGSA, said that they want people to become excited about plant biology and see the value of gardening at home. PBGSA wanted something to serve the Athens community and promote diversity. The seeds being planted, they hoped, will grow, be cultivated and become special to Athens
“It makes everybody a little more self-sustaining and empowers you, I think, if you know how to grow your own food,” Wyngaarden said. “It connects you back to the earth.”
Wyngaarden also said the importance of seed libraries is about getting people access to try growing their own food. She said that seed libraries are a more user-friendly way for people to grow things when they have never done it before. It’s a lot easier to start with a small packet that has a couple of seeds than getting an entire pack with thousands at once.
PBGSA hopes for future growth of the garden. Wyngaarden said that it’s a good to promote seed libraries and help create more. She hopes to create a forum where people can discuss what they are growing and build a community around the Athens area.
Blanco later said that they plan on partnering with community gardens, so people will have actual plots and resources to plant seeds if they are not able to in their own space. They said seed libraries are a “cool low risk entry point for some people to experiment.”
PBGSA hopes this library is a “full circle experience.” Many people live in houses or apartments that don't have outdoor space, so they are unable to grow their own food. The seed library is a starting point to provide access on how to grow things properly and help connect people back to gardening.
“Being able to grow your own things is a really meaningful thing,” Wyngaarden said.