Senator Raphael Warnock was joined by fellow Sen. Jon Ossoff on his “One More Time” runoff bus tour. Dawgs for Warnock hosted the two at the University of Georgia's Miller Learning Center on Sunday afternoon.
The lecture hall was at capacity with a sea of black and red Dawgs for Warnock signs as the senators encouraged students to vote for Warnock in the Dec. 6 election.
“This is real stuff y’all. This is not a game. Politics is not a game,” Ossoff said. “This is human suffering or human flourishing. That’s what’s on the line.”
Both Ossoff and Warnock won runoff elections in 2020. The election cycle was historic, as Warnock became the first Black senator to represent Georgia and Ossoff became the youngest senator in the legislature at 33 years old. Both seats also became blue.
Warnock, a reverend at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Martin Luther King Jr.’s former church, spoke to the audience about the importance of the youth vote.
“There have been no major movements in our country without the intelligence and the passion and the insights and the impatience of young people,” Warnock said. “Scripture says, ‘I call you young person because you’re strong, older person because you know the way.’”
Warnock compared himself to his opponent, former Georgia football running back Herschel Walker and elicited cheers from the crowd as he recognized Georgia’s Southeastern Conference Championship victory.
“I saw what my opponent did on the field here at the University of Georgia. Heisman trophy, great running back,” Warnock said. “But we’re on a different field tonight and Georgia needs a true champion.”
Both Ossoff and Warnock discussed the incumbent senator’s legislative record, including his bipartisan infrastructure bill, while also explaining his desire for Medicare expansion, clean energy and women’s reproductive rights.
Students from Dawgs for Warnock, including president Austin Myhre, Christian Dent and Madison Polk spoke on behalf of Warnock. Myhre asked the audience to imagine their life in 72 months after a term by Herschel Walker.
Polk, a former intern for the senator, said that Warnock acts with “exceptional kindness, humility, and emphasis on community.”
Early voting has concluded, but the Warnock campaign continued to ask for voters to turn out on Tuesday in order to return him to his post.
“Let’s send Herschel Walker back to Texas, and let’s get Senator Warnock back to DC,” Myhre said.