Seven defendants charged in separate drug and gun cases pled guilty last week in Athens federal court, according to a Friday U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Three defendants, all from Athens, pled guilty on gun charges. Two people pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm. All three defendants face a statutory penalty of ten years in prison.
Four people pled guilty to drug charges. One man from Watkinsville pled guilty to intent to distribute methamphetamine in excess of 50 grams and faces a minimum ten years to a maximum life term in prison. One woman from Athens pled guilty to distribution of crack cocaine and faces between five and 40 years in prison. One woman from Oglethorpe County pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and faces a minimum 10 years to a maximum life term in prison.
One man from Athens pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin in excess of 100 grams, cocaine base in excess of 280 grams and meth in excess of 50 grams. He faces a minimum ten years to life in prison and his sentencing date hasn’t been set.
There is no parole in the federal system. Six defendants will be sentenced on August 19.
The gun cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Guardian, two initiatives under the Department of Justice, the release said. They were investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Two of the drug cases were also investigated by the ACCPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.