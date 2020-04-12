Georgia is expected to experience severe weather on Sunday, as forecasted by the National Weather Service.
“If they’re in the state of Georgia, people should be paying attention to the weather all day Sunday,” University of Georgia geography professor John Knox said.
Knox, the faculty advisor for AthensGaWeather, which is comprised of 15 students in the Atmospheric Sciences Program at UGA and alumni, said Georgia could experience two to three rounds of severe weather at different times of the day, varying from west to east.
The first round could occur between 8 a.m.-noon with rain, the second during the afternoon or early evening with a chance of severe weather and the third after midnight with another chance of severe weather.
The weather conditions could include severe winds, tornados, hail or flooding.
“It could be one of the worst days in a while in Georgia,” Knox said. “It has the potential to be one of the most significant severe weather events in Georgia in the last decade.”
Knox said the rounds could last two to three hours each. The last round is expected to exit the state before noon Monday.
To prepare for the severe weather, Knox said people should plan to charge their electronic devices and plan several methods to receive weather news, from the television to phones. The AthensGaWeather Facebook also advises people to plan a safe place to shelter on the lowest floor of a house, particularly overnight Sunday.
“Nighttime Sunday and then overnight into Monday is probably the most scary part,” Knox said.
Meteorologists have been keeping an eye on this severe weather for the last four days, Knox said, with the AthensGaWeather team planning daily over Zoom. Knox said the factor that stands out in Sunday’s forecast is the wind profile, which is a “classic, textbook, bad tornado.” The amount of turning of the winds in Sunday’s forecast is an indication for supercell thunderstorms, which could spawn tornados, he said.
If the sun comes out Sunday, Knox said that could add to the energy of a storm, creating more damaging storms overnight.
“We don’t want the sun to peek through,” Knox said. “I know that sounds weird on Easter Sunday, but I really don’t.”
Knox said AthensGaWeather plans to go live on Facebook from the moment severe weather enters west Georgia until it exits Georgia. Knox said the team will be stationed across North Georgia on Sunday, reporting on radar satellite imagery and weather models.
