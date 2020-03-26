Shifa Clinic Athens, a nonprofit sponsored by the Islamic Circle of North America Relief, is offering free pre-screening for COVID-19 via telephone hotline for every Georgian in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, according to a press release sent by the clinic.
Those showing potential symptoms of COVID-19 can call the clinic to speak with its clinical staff for free, the release said. If the individual is determined to be at high risk for COVID-19, medical professionals will advise patients on next steps. Pre-screened patients will get a call back from the clinic within three days, Matt Osajima, the clinic’s communications representative, said. If a patient has symptoms that potentially point toward COVID-19, the clinic provides further instructions for testing, Osajima said.
The hotline for English speakers is available each day between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a hotline for Spanish speakers will be available beginning Sunday. The number for English speakers is 706-431-7334, and the number for Spanish speakers will be 706-407-1864.
Shifa Clinic Athens’ mission is to provide “free and reduced [price] healthcare” to uninsured people in the Athens-Clarke County area, according to the release.
The clinic is also giving out 200 free backpacks with hygiene products, sanitary items, feminine products, toiletries and food items for low-income residents in partnership with The Backpack Project, Inc., according to the release. Residents can pick up the backpacks between 10 a.m. and noon at the clinic’s office at 435 Hawthorne Ave.
Clinic volunteers are equipped with personal protective equipment in compliance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the release. PPE includes a gown, hand gloves, goggles and a mask, according to CDC guidelines.
Additionally, Shifa Clinic Athens will offer free physician consultation via phone every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at 706-850-4588.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.