After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
Downing arrived with fellow communications Ph.D. student and graduate teaching assistant Carly Fabian, and the pair met up with English Ph.D. student Mikaela Warner in front of The Classic Center just before noon.
Kemp was speaking at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference, which began Monday. The protest group aimed to show support against the governor’s six-week abortion ban, which went into place on July 20, three years after Kemp signed the law in 2019. Additionally, the group is calling for the governor's resignation, Fabian said in an email to The Red & Black.
"This ban is not only harmful to patients seeking reproductive care, but also carries devastating implications for maternal healthcare more broadly, particularly for people in rural communities whose access to such care is already strained. We support Georgians' freedoms to safely access healthcare," Fabian wrote.
The protest was small, only consisting of three people, but Fabian said the goal of the quickly formed protest wasn’t to have high numbers, but to make a statement.
“We were hoping to just create an image of some kind that gave a message. When you have a small group you're kind of limited,” Fabian said. When you have a big group you can do things like block the streets if you wish or you can move, chant in ways that are much louder and impactful differently but then again, the small is a little more intimate.”
The group of activists were coming off of a larger rally which took place at City Hall the night before, aimed at raising awareness of healthcare issues like reproductive rights and decriminalizing cannabis.
The protest was in response to the Athens Clarke-County Commission passing legislation regarding the two issues in Tuesday’s commission meeting. The commission passed a resolution that will cause the ACC Police Department to reduce fines for marijuana possession to $35. Additionally, the commission passed a resolution to make abortion-related arrests the lowest priority for ACCPD.
City-wide legislation won’t do as much as state-wide legislation could for these issues, Downing said, but having large rallies and even smaller protests can help send a message to state government officials. The reason the trio gathered outside The Classic Center this morning was to do just that — to show Kemp they don’t approve of the decisions he’s made in office, especially his 6-week abortion ban. She said Kemp’s politics haven’t reflected care for herself or for Georgians more widely.
“I think Kemp needs to be held accountable in his own hometown, to know that there are people here who are not not happy with what he’s been doing,” Downing said.
The group received a few honks from passing cars and supportive comments from people walking by. One woman who exited The Classic Center saw the group’s banner and said she had left the conference early because she didn’t want to hear Kemp speak. A pair of tourists from Scotland even stopped to chat with the group, voicing concern and support for their cause.
Downing, Fabian and Warner are all experienced activists and organizers. Fabian and Warner both have experience as medics at rallies and protests. Downing was formerly the co-chair of the United Campus Workers of Georgia union, and Warner is one of the current co-chairs. They noted that they’ve each had a wide variety of experiences at protests and rallies, ranging from the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in May 2020 to the UCWG “die-in” which protested university COVID-19 policies in August 2020.
Downing said once you become involved as an organizer, however, you begin to realize how a myriad of social and political issues impact each other.
“I mean, I'm of the opinion that reproductive justice is also economic justice. So none of these issues, that are … in different prongs, all of these issues really are interrelated,” Downing said.
The upcoming midterm elections, ongoing issues surrounding reproductive rights and other issues are likely to bring more protests and rallies to Athens this fall. Warner said students aiming to take place in these movements can prepare themselves by hydrating, wearing sturdy shoes and going with friends to protest.
She also said while protests might not always offer instant solutions, they can be effective. She cited UCWG’s work against the special institution fee which helped the fee get eliminated. She also said any university employees, including undergraduate students, are welcome to get involved with the union if they want to learn more about the organization’s work.