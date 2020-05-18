The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will reopen some parks Monday and Tuesday, according to a Friday news release.
Ben Burton, Memorial and Walker Parks will reopen Monday. Sandy Creek Park will reopen Tuesday. Dudley Park, Firefly, Greenway and Sandy Creek Nature Center trails will remain open, according to the release. All other leisure services locations will remain closed.
Cloth face covers are recommended, and the public is reminded to practice social distancing, the release said. Local governments can’t allow gatherings to exceed 10 people under Gov. Brian Kemp’s most recent executive order directed toward the virus.
Visitors may fish, use the open space, the boat launch and the trails at Ben Burton Park, but there is no restroom access. Visitors can use these facilities and have small gatherings at the picnic shelters at Memorial Park, where restroom access will be limited. The Memorial Park playground, basketball court, dog park and Bear Hollow Zoo will remain closed, according to the release.
Virginia Callaway-Cofer Walker Park, previously Trail Creek Park, will allow visitors to use open space, bike trails and walking paths and have small gatherings at the picnic shelter. Athletic fields are available for “self-directed play” but closed for “competitive and team use,” according to the release. Restroom access will be limited, and the outdoor fitness zone, the playground and the splash pad will remain closed.
Sandy Creek Park will allow access to disc golf, fishing, open space, private dog parks by reservation, trails and picnic areas for small gatherings. Visitors may not use the beach, large pavilions, playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts and the public dog park, according to the release. Restroom access will be limited.
The Sandy Creek Park entrance fee is $2 per person for people 4 years old to 64 years old, while others are free, according to the release. Cash will not be accepted, and payment options include annual passes, punch cards and credit or debit cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.