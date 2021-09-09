Just over 500 Clarke County School District students and employees tested positive for COVID-19 in August, a dramatic spike in cases compared to previous months.
Since November 2020, when CCSD began reporting data on COVID-19 cases in the district, the previous monthly record for cases was 210 in January 2021. The more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is infecting more children than previous strains did across the country, including in Athens.
Due to the uptick in cases, some CCSD high schools moved to virtual learning for the week following Labor Day, from Sept. 7-10. The schools will return to in-person learning Sept. 13, according to a letter sent to CCSD parents Sept. 1.
This change, which affects Cedar Shoals, Clarke Central, Athens Community Career Academy and Classic City, means that all classes will be virtual. Special education classes along with athletic practices and competitions will remain in-person.
CCSD said this move will allow time for deep cleaning and sanitation of the facilities, training on precautions for staff and the onboarding of more staff to assist with contact tracing.
Current district COVID-19 procedures include mandating masks indoors and on buses, requiring isolation for those who come in contact with the virus and encouraging vaccination by promoting free vaccination sites and the county’s gift card incentive program on social media.
Students who contract COVID-19 are required to isolate themselves for 10 days. CCSD’s website said it encourages all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Over the past two weeks alone, CCSD has had 150 new confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning. Approximately 3.8% of all staff and students have tested positive in the past 30 days, and 2.5% are currently in quarantine.