Beginning Thursday, four Clark County School District area schools will move to viturtal, synchronous instruction, according to a letter sent to parents from Acting Superintendent Brannon Gaskins. Instruction will continue virtually through at least Friday, Jan. 21.
The letter named Alps Road Elementary School, Clarke Middle School, Cedar Shoals High School and Clarke Central High School as temporarily moving platforms, attributed to staffing shortages due to COVID-19. Principals will provide more information to families regarding extracurricular activities and access to student meals.
“We recognize other schools may be affected similarly in the near term. In that instance, those school communities will be notified as soon as possible,” the letter said. “We are committed to returning to in-person instruction as soon as we can safely do so.”