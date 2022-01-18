St. Mary’s Hospital was awarded the Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention award by the American College of Cardiology in December. This award is given on the basis of the rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be having a heart attack, according to a Monday press release.
St. Mary’s has earned this accreditation, which lasts for three years, twice before.
“Maintaining St. Mary’s accreditation as a Chest Pain Center requires a tremendous and ongoing commitment to implementing constantly improving standards and best practices,” said Montez Carter, President and CEO of St. Mary’s Health Care System. “Accreditation assures our patients, providers and community that we are providing the highest level of heart attack care possible, day-in and day-out.”
The PCI technique opens up narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon. This non-surgical procedure helps relieve any symptoms of heart damage or disease.
“St. Mary’s Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing Northeast Georgia with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award St. Mary’s with Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation.”
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.
The ACC requires hospitals that receive Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation to complete a multi-faceted clinical process that includes conducting a gap analysis, examining care variances, developing an action plan, undergoing a thorough onsite review, and monitoring for long-term success.