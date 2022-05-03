Candice Frix has been named vice president and chief nursing officer for St. Mary’s Health Care System, according to a Monday press release.
Frix comes to St. Mary's from Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Georgia, where she was chief nursing officer from November 2017 until April. Among her achievements are having the Piedmont system's lowest nursing turnover rate for three years in a row, relying on zero agency nurses during the pandemic-stressed years, achieving high scores for quality, patient experience and employee satisfaction and leading the hospital's work to become a certified Bariatric Center of Excellence.
Frix will head a team of more than 400 nurses at the system's hospitals in Athens, Lavonia, and Greensboro as CNO of St. Mary's Health Care System. At St. Mary's Hospital in Athens and St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia, there are 277 inpatient beds as well as emergency departments and surgical services at all three hospitals. The hospitals also have birthing centers and critical care units.
“Candice brings the right combination of knowledge, skill, leadership ability and human touch to our system,” said Montez Carter, St. Mary’s President and CEO. “Our selection team was especially impressed by her track record for quality excellence as well as nurse recruitment and retention. The fact that she is from our region and has deep roots here is icing on the cake.”