“Strokes don’t just happen to one person,” Whitney Barfield, the stroke coordinator at St. Mary’s Hospital, said. “It’s a huge and sudden life change that no one expects.”
St. Mary’s Hospital received the American Heart Association’s 2023 Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for the 14th year. The award recognizes commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment, according to a press release from St. Mary’s Hospital.
Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in Georgia and a leading cause of disability, according to a report by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Georgia also lies in the “stroke belt,” where death rates are approximately 30% higher than the rest of the U.S.
Barfield started working in her position back in 2021, and according to her, the number of stroke patients has grown about 100 people every year since. In addition to tracking data for Get With The Guidelines and emergency patient care, Barfield wants to educate and help.
Mark Ralston, the public relations manager at St. Mary’s Hospital, shared “B.E.F.A.S.T,” an acronym for the symptoms of stroke: balance, eye, face, arm, speech and time to call 911.
“It’s really important to recognize the signs of stroke and to get help quickly because once that blood clot forms in the brain and it shuts off the flow of blood, cells are stressed and they start dying. Up to 2 million cells can die per minute,” Ralston said.
Additionally, the incidence of a stroke is increasing in young adults, which is something Barfield wants to shed light on. According to the National Library of Medicine, artificial hormone use, as seen in birth control, vaping or smoking, can significantly increase the chance of stroke.
“Stroke patients are getting younger and younger and younger every year,” Barfield said. “I have a lot of 20-year-olds and college students who wait too long to come to me for treatment because they think ‘it can't possibly be happening to me’ … I don't want them to delay care. I want them to come as quickly as possible to get checked out.”
One of Barfield’s favorite parts of the job is leading the monthly stroke support group meetings, which occur every fourth Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. She loves that various lived experiences — caregivers and stroke patients — can culminate in one room of mutual understanding.
Barfield’s grandmother was able to walk out of the hospital after suffering from a stroke because she received an IV thrombolytic treatment. It reversed the stroke in just enough time. Barfield loves what she does because of how her grandmother was cared for.
“That actually happened the day before one of my cousin's weddings,” Barfield said. “Of course she was not able to leave the hospital … the ICU nurses let the wedding party come in so that she could see everybody in the tux and in the dresses … And how much that meant to her that they cared enough to say: ‘yes, you've had this horrible thing, but you know what, we would still like for you to have something and remind you why. We want you to keep fighting and keep going.’ And the fact that that kind of care — I see that from my nurses here every day, them going the extra mile and doing things to make the whole person feel cared for. Yeah, that's that's why I love what I do.”
To Barfield, the recognition of this award feels like an “attaboy,” and confirmation that she’s doing the right thing. She said it takes many people to make the award happen — that there’s not a single floor in the hospital that hasn’t touched a stroke patient.
“We're committed and really dedicated to providing state of the art, stroke care,” Ralston said. “It's just, it's baked into the core of who we are and what we do.”