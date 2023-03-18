St. Mary’s Health Care System and national non-profit RIP Medical Debt have partnered to abolish $14.03 million of medical debt for 12,000 former St. Mary’s patients across northeast Georgia, according to a press release from St. Mary’s. Athens-Clarke County is receiving the highest debt relief with $2.024 million abolished across 3,334 accounts, helping 2,102 individuals.
RIP is a non-profit that acquires and abolishes medical debts of financially burdened people, according to the press release.
RIP purchased 18,437 past-due accounts from St. Mary’s and will notify recipients with a letter beginning this week, the release said. Sending letters to all recipients may take a few months due to the volume of accounts being processed.
Medical debt relief is source-based, not requested, so RIP can abolish debt only for past-due accounts with willing providers, such as St. Mary’s, according to the press release. RIP has two criteria for providing relief: individual or family income cannot be more than four times the federal poverty level and/or the individual’s medical debt must be 5% or more of their gross annual income.
In 2022, the federal poverty guideline was $13,590 annually for an individual, plus $4,720 for each additional family member, according to the release.
“Our valued hospital partner is compensated for some of the care it provided (without having to sell accounts to a debt collector), patients are relieved of the financial and emotional burden of debt they can’t pay, and communities are uplifted as a result,” Allison Sesso, RIP Medical Debt president and CEO, said in the press release.
The top 10 counties where debt is being abolished are Athens-Clarke, Franklin, Hart, Stephens, Greene, Madison, Barrow, Jackson, Putnam and Oconee County. The debt total for these counties comprises $9.4 million of the relief total, according to the press release.
“Partnering with RIP Medical Debt allows us to relieve those patients of their medical debt to St. Mary’s while recovering a portion of that debt to help us continue providing the care our patients and communities need in a responsible and sustainable manner,” David Spivey, St. Mary’s interim president and CEO, said in the release.