The Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership Internal Medicine Residency Program at St. Mary’s has welcomed its seventh class of internal medicine residents in Athens, according to a Tuesday press release. The class has a total of 11 incoming resident physicians.
“This is the third class of residents who are entering the practice of medicine during an ongoing pandemic,” said Dr. Jason Smith, St. Mary’s Chief Medical Officer. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these new physicians in our Class of 2025 will have a unique perspective that will be with them for their entire career.”
The new residents will begin practicing on July 1 at St. Mary's Health Care System, where they will be supervised by advanced resident doctors and physician professors from Augusta University's Medical College of Georgia as well as community-based teaching staff. Their 3-year residency includes continued education and rural healthcare rotations in Greene County in addition to delivering supervised patient care in Athens, according to the release.
Northeast Georgia's first contemporary graduate medical education program, the AU/UGA Medical Partnership Internal Medicine Residency Program, earned full accreditation from the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education in October 2016. Before becoming a fully licensed and independent practitioner, a physician must complete a residency program.
“We are honored once again to have received so many truly exceptional applicants to our program,” said Dr. Lela Ward, Program Director for the IMRP. “The supportive medical community, dedicated volunteer faculty, exceptional staff, and commitment of St. Mary’s Health Care System to quality care truly make this an excellent program to learn and to train physicians in Northeast Georgia.”
The AU/UGA Medical Partnership and St. Mary's, the program's Major Participating Site, collaborated on the IMRP. The program's purpose is to solve Georgia's physician shortage.
Residents are medical school graduates beginning the last stage of their training: a three-year, hands-on curriculum with increasing degrees of responsibility that culminates in certification by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
In addition to the treatment they offer at St. Mary's Hospital, the residents collaborate with physician professors at Community Internal Medicine of Athens, which is situated on Oglethorpe Avenue. Adults may get primary wellness care, sick care, and chronic disease management at this full-service outpatient office, which takes most major insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as self-pay, with financial help available to those who qualify.
Third-year medical residents also do a clinical rotation at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, where they offer inpatient care.
“I am so excited to have this group of residents join us. Their experiences, diversity, and talent will continue to strengthen the Internal Medicine program,” said Dr. Michelle Nuss, Campus Dean at the AU/UGA Medical Partnership. “I look forward to seeing what these young physicians will do in our community over the next three years.”