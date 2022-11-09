Spectators gathered at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta to watch election results with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. In a rematch of the 2018 election, Abrams was again defeated by Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.
With 88% of votes tallied, Abrams conceded to Kemp, who won by an eight-point margin. In 2018, Kemp won with 50.2% of the vote, totaling 1,978,408 votes, while Abrams received 48.8%, a total of 1,9234,685 votes.
“Even though my fight, our fight for the governor’s mansion may have come up short, I’m pretty tall,” Abrams said.
At the beginning of her speech, she congratulated her opponent and named him governor. She also expressed gratitude towards her chief of staff Lauren Groh-Warg, her lawyer Allegra Lawrence Harvey, her parents, her family and her supporters.
“While I may not have crossed the finish line, that does not mean we will ever stop running for a better Georgia,” said Abrams.
Alongside these spectators were a slew of politicians and endorsers of the former Majority Leader, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the newly re-elected District 5 Congressional Representative Nikema Williams and District 168 House Representative Al Williams, and the NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson.
Prior to her acknowledgment of the election results, both Dickens and Johnson described their feelings towards the gubernatorial nominee.
“Character is how you perform when all eyes are off you,” said Johnson. “Stacey has character.”
Dickens spoke at the event about the nationwide attention that Abrams garnered during the campaign.
“What happens when you galvanize, when you put your heart to something, when you put your mind to something, and when you put your muscle and your might to something?” Dickens said. “Good things happen. The nation benefited because of the hard work of Stacey Abrams.”