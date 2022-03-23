Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams visited the Georgia Theatre on Tuesday as a part of her One Georgia, Our Georgia tour. The Democratic nominee hopes to bring change and come out victorious after her 2018 loss to current Governor Brian Kemp.
“I carry my failures with me,” Abrams said. “I carry my successes with me, and if you make me the governor of Georgia, I’ll carry you with me.”
The former state representative spoke about her platform regarding gun control, prison reform, equality for all and access to healthcare through Medicaid.
Brittney Siewe, who moved to Athens a year ago, is casting her first vote for governor in Georgia for Abrams. She expressed her support for Abram’s health care initiatives.
“I love her policy related to health care,” Siewe said. “Just because I remember my own experience of not having health insurance and having to depend on the Affordable Care Act.”
Abrams' father, a former shipyard worker, is fighting prostate cancer, which she linked back to her discussion of Medicaid. Abrams expressed her desire for more hospitals, more respect for essential workers and the creation of 64,000 jobs through Medicaid expansion.
Through this, the potential governor believes that the cost of health care will be reduced, health care outcomes will improve and people will have more money in their bank accounts.
She also explained the importance of access to education. Her introduction was headed by senior international affairs major Grace Hall who praised Abrams’ optimism and strategy for “failing forward.” Now, Abrams wants to invest in students and give them a better choice, as well as financial aid.
“I would say the most beneficial thing is just representation and also making sure that the Board of Regents are people that actually, like, care for college students,” said junior health promotions major Caleb Smith.
For business, Abrams wants to treat public employees properly, which includes a livable wage, unions and more small business support. She also expressed support for small businesses.
“We cannot simply think that we’re doing well because we have Fortune 500,” Abrams, who is a small-business owner, said. “I want to think about the Fortune one million.”
Abrams also critiqued the incumbent, Kemp, for his refusal to expand Medicaid, his approval of permitless carry of firearms, rollbacks on criminal rehabilitation programs and COVID-19 response.
“We need a governor who cares about the same, who cares about the people of Georgia, who cares about the future of Georgia,” Abrams said.
Many of her supporters have stuck by her side since the 2018 election. Paul Walton, city of Hull mayor and U.S House of Representatives District 10 candidate, said his ideas align in terms of voting rights and the continuation of Medicaid.
U.S. House of Representatives candidate for District 10 Jessica Fore said, “I think that she has the courage of her convictions, and she doesn’t flip flop.”
Abrams closed out by saying, “If you stand with me, we’ll get it done.”
The general election, which includes the gubernatorial race, takes place on Tuesday, November 8.