“What do we want?”
“Justice!”
“When do we want it?”
“Now!”
A call and response heard echoing through downtown Athens on Thursday evening as community members gathered at Athens-Clarke County City Hall to rally against police brutality, and demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and died three days later from his injuries, and all of those who have died as a result of police brutality.
The Justice for Black Lives Rally for Tyre Nichols was hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement (AADM), Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens, Mothers of Black Sons and other groups. Representatives from several organizations spoke on the steps of City Hall, as a crowd of close to 100 formed around them.
Tiffany Taylor, the ACC District 3 Commissioner and director of the Mothers of Black Sons Development Program, spoke about her experience as a Black mother, police violence toward Black men and called for unity and allyship.
“I stand before you heartbroken because it seems like every time we turn the TV on, there’s another son that’s been killed, and there’s a mother of said Black son,” Taylor said. “How many more sons are going to have to die before we decide it’s not about a political side, that it’s not about a person’s agenda, that at the end of the day it’s about humanity.”
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, a social activist and co-founder of AADM, said she cried as she listened to Taylor’s speech.
Johnson reclaimed the microphone and spoke to the crowd about AADM’s fight for justice reform in Athens, and criticized the ACC Government and county officials.
“Since 2016, our organization has been fighting for justice reform, because there's people that's being harmed in the system. And when we try to bring it to the attention of Athens-Clarke County government, they try to shut us out,” Johnson said. “I am so sick and tired of this political foolishness because we cannot make progress because of it. Wrong is wrong. This system is broken. ”
Most people in attendance listened intently to the speeches, equipped with signs and posters with varying messages, all with the same overall undertone of peace, justice and the call for an end to police violence.
Near the end of the rally, Johnson led the group in a moment of silence, asking those gathered to take the moment and honor the victims of police brutality. Afterward, she commented on the length of the moment, comparing it to the length of time Nichols was beaten.
“If you thought that was long, that was less than a minute. Tyre Nichols was beaten for three minutes. If you thought that felt long, or you can’t even sit in silence, imagine someone being beaten by five people, kicked, punched, hit, over, over, over, over,” Johnson said.
When all of the speeches concluded, the group marched together down College Avenue, chanting and holding signs high in the air. The group ended their march in College Square, where Johnson made final comments and thanked people for coming.
Maggie Carr, a second-year law student at the University of Georgia, heard about the event through the AADM listserv and an announcement sent by her church — Oconee Street Methodist Church. Carr said she has lived in Athens almost seven years, and got involved with AADM during her gap year. She said it is important for students to attend events like the rally to show their support for the community and help further causes they believe in.
“Students make up a massive part of this community…And if they're like, ‘Oh, I'm only going to be here for two more years, why would I go to a protest,’ that just compounds itself, and then there isn't ever enough grassroots support to get things done,” Carr said. “I'm a big believer in being plugged into your community and knowing what's going on here, and doing what you can to help.”