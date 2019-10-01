In Athens, where more than a quarter of residents live in poverty, a state committee met to discuss affordable housing.
Focusing on how to maintain the quality and quantity of Georgia’s workforce, the Georgia House of Representatives Study Committee on Workforce Housing met at Athens Technical College on Sept. 30 to speak about solutions.
Athens-area state Rep. Spencer Frye stressed the importance of homeownership and its positive benefits on residents and their children.
Frye, who is also the Executive Director of Athens Area Habitat for Humanity, cited a study by Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State University that said children of homeowners are more likely to develop positive study habits and attend college, and homeowners themselves are far more likely to pursue additional post-high school education.
Many Athens-area prospective homeowners are hardworking citizens who cannot afford to make down payments on a home and become caught in a cycle of renting that is far less stable than homeownership, Frye said.
The idea of owning one’s own piece of property is “the American Dream,” a concept he was “taught since [he] was a little boy,” Frye said. The General Assembly does not “have to reinvent the wheel” to offer quality affordable housing. Frye said the legislature can incentivize homeownership and have a lasting impact on maintaining the Georgia workforce.
Rope Roberts, Northeast Georgia community and economic development manager at Georgia Power, spoke about maintaining the workforce by adapting to the changing attitudes of a new generation of workers through housing and community development. Workers from the newest addition to the workforce, Generation Z, are more likely to consider lifestyle choices and employment opportunities when deciding where to settle down, Roberts said.
Roberts spoke about his work convincing communities, especially in rural areas of Georgia, that they may need to adapt to attract younger workers through initiatives such as walkability.
“[Gen Z workers] may not have a car, and they may not want a car,” Roberts said.
Roberts said Northeast Georgia residents struggle with housing. In order to attract developers, communities need talent and to attract talent, communities need appropriately priced housing.
“Communities who want to attract young workers need to work with developers to build a product [young workers] want,” Roberts’ presentation stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.