Jeanette Watson has been a family friend of Bill and Amy Cowsert for almost 32 years. When the Georgia General Assembly returned to session this summer after a suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, District 46 Senator Bill Cowsert told Watson the first thing he would work on was a hate crimes bill. The return to session came after a summer of protests for racial justice.
The state house and senate passed HB 426, which allowed for additional penalties on crimes motivated by race, religion and other factors during the session. Cowsert sponsored the bill in the senate.
“He is a man of his word,” Watson said.
Now Cowsert is running for re-election after serving in the Georgia State Senate for 14 years. The incumbent Republican is running against UGA law student and Democratic challenger Zachary Perry. Cowsert also works as a lawyer in Athens at Cowsert Heath Attorneys at Law, a firm he helped found in 1995.
One thing Cowsert is running on is experience. The Republican faced no Democratic challenger in District 46 for four election cycles until 2018.
“I think I very clearly have the experience, and the ‘know how’ to get things done for residents in this district,” Cowsert said. “And I have such a long involvement with the people of the district that I understand their concerns, their values, their needs, and I'm able to deliver at the statehouse.”
Doc Eldridge, a former mayor of Athens and friend of Cowsert, said that Cowsert has been able to garner continued support in the district by being honest, candid and accessible to his constituents.
“He is not someone that is bigger than the office,” Eldridge said. “I think he fully understands, and accepts with enthusiasm, the responsibilities he has as a statesman.”
Two key issues Cowsert has focused on during his 14 year tenure are economic development and benefitting the University of Georgia, he said. Cowsert said lowering the income tax in Georgia was one legislative action in recent years that he is proud of.
When it comes to UGA, Cowsert has supported the many on-campus projects at the university during his time as a state senator, including the three new buildings for the Terry School of Business, the new engineering program and construction of a new pharmacy school. The development at UGA has been due to “a lot of contributions from many people” and also legislative support, Cowsert said.
“He’s been a real friend to the University,” Eldridge said. “Which is critically important to this area.”
Cowsert got into politics out of an interest in policy and finding solutions to society’s problems, he said. One summer in the late 1980s while he was in college, Cowsert worked for Billy Lee Evans. Evans served in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Georgia House of Representatives from 1969 to 1983.
The opportunity gave Cowsert the chance to “see politics up close,” he said.
Eventually he arrived at a point in his career after raising his three children where he decided to stop being an “armchair quarterback” when it came to politics, Cowsert said.
“[I] finally got to the point where it was time to quit complaining and roll-up my sleeves and jump in there to try to help solve some of the problems, “ Cowsert said. “That’s why I got involved.”
