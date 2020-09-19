New polling technology, a delayed primary that combined multiple races and a country grappling with a pandemic. And then there was the poll worker shortage.

“It was just crazy,” Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections assistant Lisa McGlaun said.

The state of Georgia faced an overwhelming shortage of poll workers during its June 9 primary. According to the Pew Research Center, the majority of poll workers are over 60 years old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, making poll workers less likely to show up on Election Day.

ACC normally hires a little over 200 poll workers for an election, with 10 poll workers at each of the 20 precincts, McGlaun said. The county also has a reserve of 200-250 workers to call in case a poll worker quits or doesn’t show.

In June, the county operated with half of its normal supply of poll workers, McGlaun said, leaving just five workers at each precinct. Its pool of reserves was also cut in half.

“We proved that we can run a precinct with five people, but nobody wants to have to do that,” McGlaun said.

How to become a poll worker Contact the county in which you are registered to vote here or fill out a student poll worker form here

Requirements: At least 16 years old Be able to speak, read and write English Be a resident or employee of the county where you will be a poll worker



With just 45 days until the election, the county is still short on poll workers. Those who didn’t work during the primary still don’t want to work, and those who were recruited to fill their place have also decided not to work in November.

Making the numbers

On Sept. 18, Athens had a total of 4,821 COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Despite COVID-19 changing how voters cast their ballots this year, the 2020 election is predicted to have a 70% turnout rate, according to McGlaun, which would be the highest since before World War II.

The overwhelming majority of Athens-Clarke County’s poll workers are elderly, McGlaun said, which puts them at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19 and experiencing severe illness. As the primary approached, regular workers couldn’t come in, and new hires were dropping out as COVID-19 cases spiked in the state.

For many of the new hires McGlaun scrambled to find between March and June, it was their first time working in an election. They also had to be virtually trained on how to work the brand new electronic voting machines. On March 12, the State Elections Board voted for Athens to stop issuing paper ballots and move to the state’s electronic machines.

McGlaun said the county is still short about 100 poll workers, but she’s been impressed with the response from the community to sign up and get involved.

“I'm so impressed with the way the community has stepped up, we've had so many people apply,” McGlaun said. “I can't interview them fast enough.”

That doesn’t mean Athens is covered on Election Day. There’s still a high possibility that workers will cancel or just not show up come Nov. 3.

Most applications have come from young people at the University of Georgia, McGlaun said. With COVID-19 case numbers fluctuating, she’s concerned that these individuals might end up calling in sick.

Recruit, train, pay

Local and national groups have mobilized to recruit young people to sign up to be poll workers. Many of these grassroots groups, such as The Poll Workers Project and Georgia Youth Poll Worker Project, formed after witnessing issues with primary elections.

Noah Goldstein and Jimmy Lengyel started The Poll Workers Project with six of their friends who live around the country. They each complete a few tasks for the project throughout the day despite having full time jobs.

“So, given the context for everything, given how many things are happening in the world, I personally was looking for something to do, to latch on to to actually make a difference,” Goldstein said. “We’re bootstrapping this thing together to make it work.”

The Poll Workers Project reaches out to friends and family via phone calls and text, engages with young people on social media, contacts media outlets and partners with local organizations and national platforms like Power the Polls to spread their message.

Lengyel said poll working “makes a ton of sense” as an easy way for college students to get involved in their new community and local politics.

“But if you start kind of getting involved earlier, I think you're way more likely to be a poll worker again in the future. And you'll see the direct impact you have, you see the need that you're filling,” Goldstein said.

The Georgia Youth Poll Worker Project has a goal of recruiting 1,000 young poll workers in Georgia, founder Evan Malbrough said. Another of Malbrough’s goals is to continue changing the face of voting precincts across the state to include younger poll workers.

“I see being a poll worker is an extension of your civic duty,” Marlborough said. The young people he talked to didn’t realize that poll working was an opportunity for them, and that they could get paid while doing it.

According to state law, poll workers must be paid. McGlaun said pay ranges from $10-$12 per hour for poll workers in Athens-Clarke.

The state also requires two hours of training for poll workers before every election. McGlaun said most of the original poll workers were trained in March, but when the county had to recruit more they also had to come up with a virtual training program.

For 21 days in October, the county election office will hold two to three training sessions per day to make sure every poll worker gets the required amount of training time before Nov. 3. McGlaun said they will conduct some in-person training, but it’s not mandatory.

“We feel like it's very important that they get some hands-on time with the equipment, and are able to practice what it would actually be like on Election Day,” McGlaun said.

McGlaun’s long term goal is to retain the team of poll workers at each precinct in 2020 for future elections so that people who come back and vote will see familiar faces and have more trust in the system.

“And so to see a whole new section or a whole new group of people become interested in this and step up to do it, it's been really great watching that happen, and meeting all of these people,” McGlaun said.