Athens-Clarke County Manager Blaine Williams named Steve Decker as the county’s new Transportation and Public Works Department director, according to an April 24 news release.
Decker will start on May 4. He previously retired from the county government in 2017 after serving more than 10 years as the traffic engineer and division manager for the Transportation and Public Works Department’s traffic engineering division, according to the release. He also served four months as interim director of the division during that time.
Decker also served as the emergency coordination officer for the Florida Department of Transportation and managed statewide emergencies, according to the release. He has also worked with several local governments in New Mexico on community development and public works.
“During his previous time with transportation and public works, Steve demonstrated an enthusiasm for safety, innovation and collaborative projects that are still paying dividends today,” Williams said in the release. “He brings over 40 years of experience in both local and state government transportation departments that gives him a unique perspective that will serve this community well.”
Decker said in the release he is excited to return to the ACC government in his new role.
Frank Stephens, who was ACC’s public utilities department director, has served as interim director of the Transportation and Public Works Department since June 2019 when former director Drew Raessler accepted a position in Cobb County, according to the release. Stephens will now resume his position as public utilities director, which was filled by interim director Glenn Coleman.
