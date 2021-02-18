In 2018, 70% of HIV diagnoses in Georgia were among the Black community, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
HIV, short for human immunodeficiency virus, weakens a person’s immune system. Today, HIV is a treatable condition. People who are HIV-positive can take medication that lowers the amount of the virus in the body to an undetectable level, and they won’t transmit it to others.
Although HIV is a manageable chronic health condition, if left untreated, it can develop into AIDS, which drastically weakens people’s immune systems and leaves them susceptible to infections. HIV’s impact on Black communities is particularly prevalent in the South, including Georgia.
Long-standing social factors cause HIV to have a disproportionate impact on Black communities, said Ricky Belizaire, the graduate assistant at the University of Georgia’s LGBT Resource Center and an adviser for PRISM, a space for LGBT students of color.
“There has been a lack of access in terms of resources and in terms of medical care to communities of color,” Belizaire said.
Access to HIV care can be impacted by income level as well as the availability of HIV education, affordable health care and transportation. If someone relies on public transportation for a ride to a testing center, they’re less likely to get tested than someone with a car.
HIV is also an intersectional issue — people can have more than one identity that affects their access to health care and education, which causes a higher risk for HIV. Men who are gay or bisexual are also disproportionately affected by HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Black gay and bisexual men are more affected by HIV than any other group in the United States. In 2016, the CDC predicted that if current HIV rates persist, one in two Black gay or bisexual men will be infected with HIV in their lifetime.
“Having your race be impacted but also your sexual identity, your orientation, your expression — that can affect how you receive care,” Belizaire said.
Existing social factors, like socioeconomic status, are a challenge in preventing HIV among vulnerable populations. The confluence of racism, homophobia and HIV stigma make it difficult for Black gay and bisexual men to receive care.
Solutions to the problem
Education is critical in stopping the spread of HIV and ending the stigma surrounding it. Learning about the risk factors, effects and available care options for HIV can equip people to make more informed decisions about their health, Belizaire said.
Belizaire said change must also come from health care providers. He said health services nationwide need to provide more resources to communities disproportionately affected by HIV that don’t currently have equitable access to health care.
Getting tested for HIV is another crucial aspect of HIV prevention. Many people who are HIV-positive take as little as one pill a day, said Chris Richards, the deputy executive director of Live Forward, which provides resources and outreach surrounding HIV in Athens. In order to get on potentially lifesaving HIV medication, though, people need to know they need it.
“We have all of these really effective treatments for HIV, but it’s only effective if people know that they have HIV,” Richards said.
Live Forward provides holistic health care services with a focus on communities that are more impacted by HIV. These services include HIV testing in Athens and at UGA. The organization has pop-up testing events and provides testing at their office and in people’s homes.
Testing and education are critical everywhere because HIV can affect anyone, but especially in the communities that are disproportionately affected, Richards said. He encourages everyone to get tested for HIV at least once a year to know their status, and he suggests more frequent testing for those who are at higher risk. Intravenous drug use and unprotected sex increase the risk of catching the virus.
In 2018, there were 60,346 people living with HIV in Georgia. According to the CDC, 55% of adults and adolescents living with diagnosed HIV in the state were virally suppressed in 2018.
“It’s really important to us that people are able to get tested and get the results, and then if someone is positive, we can get them into care, get them on treatment,” Richards said. “Because really, HIV shouldn’t define someone’s life anymore, and people shouldn’t be dying from it.”
HIV care is accessible to people who are low-income, Richards said. The federal Ryan White HIV/AIDs Program funds grants to state and local organizations that offer HIV care and medication to low-income people, according to its website. Some pharmaceutical companies offer HIV medication for free or at lower costs to low-income people who are uninsured or underinsured.
“It’s just increasingly important that we share that awareness, share that information, so that folks are aware,” Belizaire said. “You can live a long life, a well life, being HIV-positive.”