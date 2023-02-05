On Saturday afternoon, dozens gathered at Southeast Clarke Park for a community gathering, demonstrating their alignment with the Stop Cop City movement through music, interactive art projects and community building.
The event, organized by members of Mutual Aid Athens, an affinity group that offers political education and mutual aid, was held in honor of Tyre Nichols, a man killed by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and Tortuguita, an environmental activist shot and killed by police during an occupation protest in Atlanta’s South River Forest. The death of both individuals have ignited protests across the country.
While participating in an occupation protest against the compound’s construction on Jan. 18, Manuel Terán, a 26-year-old nonbinary activist that went by the name Tortuguita, was shot as law enforcement cleared protestors from the area. A private, independent autopsy revealed Terán was shot at least 13 times, according to a press release from a law firm representing the family of Terán.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation claimed Terán did not comply with law enforcement commands and shot a state trooper, although lawyers for the family are questioning the police account, according to the press release.
Organizers also remembered 29-year-old Nichols, who was beaten to death by five Memphis police officers during what police described as a “routine traffic stop” on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later in a hospital as a result of his injuries.
People gathered in groups, catching up with friends and making new ones, and took part in multiple art projects. The event aimed to celebrate the lives of Nichols, Tortuguita and others who have died as a result of police brutality through a sense of community and art. People drew and wrote phrases with chalk on the pavement around the event and added to a large banner with “Stop Cop City” painted in bold letters.
“Cop City” is an 85-acre police training compound proposed to be built in the South River Forest near Atlanta. The facility would cost an estimated $90 million, and has garnered a swath of public opposition from both citizens of Atlanta and people across the country.
The Stop Cop City movement, or Defend Atlanta Forest, has arisen as an autonomous movement against the construction of the training compound by those concerned about growth of policing in Atlanta and the protection of the forest where the compound is proposed to be built.
Several attendees played live music together, playing instrumental covers and singing lyrics of protest.
Miki Lu Peters came to the event equipped with water oak logs and supplies to inoculate them with shiitake mushrooms. Attendees could drill holes in the log, inoculate and seal the log, then take it home with them to put in a shady area of their yard and grow their own shiitake mushrooms.
Peters said she has been growing mushrooms for about seven years, and that the process is fun and easy. She decided to set up her inoculation station at the event to get to know the community and share ideas.
“This just seemed like a really great community of people that we would like to get to know a little bit better,” Peters said. “We’re pretty into the cause and … this is sort of just a chance for us to hang out and mingle, I think there's a lot of connections being made and a lot of ideas being kicked around, and that's important.”
Eva Burns, an attendee at the event, said they have been following the Stop Cop City movement for a couple of years. They said that even though the cop city training center is being proposed in Atlanta, people in Athens and across the world should care about it because the core issues extend globally.
“It kind of just comes down to like good and evil, and there's a lot of evil forces in the world and the police are kind of at the forefront of that, just representing violence and oppression and terrorizing people and hoarding resources,” Burns said. “I don't want that to be my future. I don't want it to be the future for my friends or random children anywhere. I don't want them to grow up and this shit to still be happening and also getting worse.”
Josey Wallace, another attendee, said that there is power in voicing your opinion. She said that cop city has not been built yet partly because of the movement against it.
“The movement has existed for several years already and is a successful movement because the cop city has not been constructed yet,” Wallace said.
Burns said people have to stand up for what they think is right, and not dismiss things that do not affect them on a daily basis. They said it is easy for people to get involved and stay informed about the Stop Cop City movement.
“That's also the thing about something like this, it's really not hard to support the movement if you just hear about it, stay up to date, make sure you're fully informed about what's happening,” Burns said. “I think a super, super simple, easy thing for every person to do is just become informed themselves and then tell people about it, because the more people who know the better, yeah, especially in Athens.”