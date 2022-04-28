Asia Thomas, candidate for District 3 commissioner in Athens-Clarke County, organized a Stop the Violence Community Rally to bring awareness to young men dying from gun and gang violence on the East Side of Athens.
The rally was held on Monday across from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s East Substation on Fairview Street. In attendance were Mayor Kelly Girtz, local commissioners and other community leaders.
Thomas started the rally by reading a statement from LeTonda Williford, the mother of a 15-year-old who was recently shot in the stomach and could not attend. The injuries her daughter sustained in the shooting will most likely impact her ability to play her favorite sport, basketball, said the mother.
Lashanda Callaway, who lost her daughter on July 22, 2019, spoke after Thomas and took a few moments to collect herself before insisting people stop the violence.
“Stop shooting one another,” Callaway said. “Do something positive.”
Shane Sims, director of Modern Pathways to Recovery, a substance treatment center in Comer, GA, discussed how the community has become complacent. He said that showing up is easy because it appeases the ego, the soldiers are few and far in-between.
“We make it to a certain level, and we’re okay,” Sims said. “We don't hear the gunshot, and we're not related to the individual that got killed. If we're not related to the one that's doing the killing, then it doesn't affect us.”
Sims also discussed his own past, describing how he was affected by walking in on his parents doing crack cocaine. After serving 20 years of a life sentence in prison, he now helps men seeking long-term recovery from substance use find housing through his nonprofit.
District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton proposed a solution that involves inviting community members to the table where decisions are made. She said community members are the real experts and they need to be listened to.
“We need to go talk to some of the folks we're talking about,” Thornton said. “Why are we not including them in this conversation? They're not coming to us.”
Deborah Gonzalez, ACC district attorney, said that when cases get to her, it’s too late. Gonzalez said that there are people in elected office who are trying to do the right thing, but they cannot do it without the support of the community.
“We cannot do it when you guys walk away,” Gonzalez said.
Thomas said they don’t see officers patrolling the community or at the ACCPD substation on the Eastside, even though it is a service they pay for. She said she would like to have more collaboration with the police department to better serve the community through training and programs meant to address things like gun and gang violence.
“One of the suggestions was maybe instead of having a nine to five, maybe having a five to nine, because it seems most of the activity is going on in this area,” Thomas said.
Mayor Kelly Girtz spoke at the end of the rally and acknowledged the work that’s been done in the community. Girtz followed with plans to consult local nonprofits about ways to spend new resources allocated by the local government.
On a Facebook post the following day, Thomas clarified this was not a political event nor a rally to assign blame, but rather to find ways to help the young people who were at odds with one another.
“Unfortunately, some came to the rally with their own agenda to voice grievances about other things other that was the rally/media release was about,” the Facebook post said. “I pray we all can heal and come together as a community and learn how to address issues in a constructive way that bring change.”