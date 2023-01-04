An evening of heavy rain has led to the closure of some roads in Athens-Clarke County.
According to a Facebook post from the ACC Police Department, Olympic Drive between Hancock Industrial Boulevard and Athena Drive and Charlie Bolton Road between Lem Edwards Road and Smithonia Road are both damaged and closed for repairs. Photos from the department showed a large hole in the road with a car in it, along with evidence of some flooding.
ACC Transportation and Public Works Assistant Director Rani Katreeb said the roads’ aging infrastructure played a role in the damages. Both will be closed until further notice, as it didn’t appear that immediate repairs could occur, according to Katreeb.
Katreeb said there have been no reported injuries to anyone traveling on the roads that have been made known to the department.
Currently, a flood warning is in place for Clarke and Oconee Counties due to the flooding in the Oconee River, and it won’t expire until Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service advises turning around when encountering flooded or damaged roads.