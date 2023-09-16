September was declared as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in 2008, with the week of Sept. 10-16 being dubbed National Suicide Prevention Week. The month is a time in which people raise awareness of suicide, recognize those who have been affected by it and provide necessary resources to those in need.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 48,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2021. That is one death every 11 minutes. In the same year, suicide was in the top 9 leading causes of death for those between the ages of 10-64. It was the second leading cause of death for people between ages 10-14 and 20-34.
Suicide prevention gained traction in the U.S. around the 1990s because survivors of suicide attempts wanted to mobilize and encourage people in power to help prevent suidide throughout the nation, according to the National Library of Medicine.
The U.N. published guidelines for the creation and implementation of national strategies in 1996. This led citizen-initiated groups to start motioning for a national strategy in the U.S. Two congressional resolutions were created, which recognized suicide as a national problem and suicide prevention as a national priority.
The Reno conference was the turning point and founding event for the suicide prevention movement. During this convention, a list of 81 recommendations for suicide prevention was made. Various documents were negotiated and passed, leading to the declaration of Suicide Prevention Month.
It’s important to recognize there are many risk factors that play a part in someone contemplating suicide. According to the CDC, a family history of mental illnesses, traumatic experiences, financial stress, bullying and substance abuse, among many other factors, can cause someone to be at higher risk for suicidal thoughts.
There are also significant warning signs to know. If you or someone you know is expressing feelings of hopelessness, sadness, anxiety, talks about wanting to die, etc., it’s important to talk to an expert and seek help right away.
Many organizations, such as the National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMSA,) have made it their mission to raise awareness to death by suicide this month.
NCTSN strives to change mental health care for children and adolescents who have been affected by trauma by making trauma focused interventions more accessible. SAMSA aims to lead public health and service delivery efforts through various programs like mental health awareness training, suicide prevention resource center and national strategy for suicide prevention.
There have also been an increasing number of social media campaigns aiming to eliminate the stigma around suicide by providing the public with more knowledge on its severity.
In July 2022, the federal government introduced the “988” suicide hotline, a 24/7, confidential support provider for those in distress. The original hotline was 10 digits long, which often proved hard for people to remember.
When you call 988, there are multiple options to select from like preferred language, veteran status and the general help that is being sought. Once you answer these questions, a trained counselor will answer the phone to help you. When texting 988, you will need to complete a short survey telling the counselor your situation. They will then connect you with a trained counselor.
Another option available to those struggling with suicidal thoughts is going to 988lifeline.org. On the website, there is a chat button where you will be prompted to complete a survey about your situation. You will then be connected with a trained counselor who will share necessary resources with you.
There are many resources available at the University of Georgia,one of which being the University Health Center. The UHC has therapists that are ready to help if needed. There are various helpful tips to help navigate if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts on the UHC website.
The UHC also holds an annual BeWellUGA event, which is a week full of activities that promote well-being. A blue bandana was handed out at every event attended, and on Friday, Sept. 15, students were encouraged to display the bandana on their backpack to show that we can #beatsuicide.