The new Target in downtown Athens opened in a soft launch on Tuesday, according to the Athens-Banner Herald.
Its store hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Located at 127 E. Broad St., the small format store is the second location in Athens. It will offer Target essentials including but not limited to apparel and accessories, home décor and grocery selection.
This location will have order pickup which allows guests to order items online and pick them up in store with no added fees. Also featured will be a UGA Fan Central.
Nationwide, Target is opening these small-format stores in urban areas like downtown Athens.