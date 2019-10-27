This year marks the 10th anniversary of the AthHalf half marathon, with more than 2,000 participants winding their way through town early Sunday morning. AthFest Educates, which hosts the AthHalf each year, uses the race to fund and support local arts education.
Volunteers and runners alike began gearing up for the 7:30 a.m. gun which started the race.
“I’ve been running for the past, like, 10 years,” said Caroline Dickey, a University of Georgia civil engineering graduate student from Gainesville and this year’s second-place female finisher. “I actually ran [cross country and track] for Georgia, so I’m just ‘chill’ training right now. I came in just under an hour and thirty minutes [today] … But I feel good, a little in pain; the last three miles are uphill!”
According to its website, AthFest Educates has awarded more than $410,000 in grants to fund music and arts education to date. Recipients of these grants include local librarians, art and music teachers, and performers at the UGA Performing Arts Center. You can see the full list of this year's grant recipients here.
The race was created to help the AthFest Music and Arts Festival, but AthFest Educates executive director Jill Helme said, “the board quickly decided to shift gears and use the revenue that’s being raised from the race to make the grants possible.” These grants are used to support music arts and education for kindergarten to eighth-grade youth.
According to Helme, AthFest began preparing for the race in February.
“And, for me, every runner that passes is really exciting because I get an opportunity to talk to so many runners, and I know the individual stories of why people are running, whether it's personal health goals or whatever their particular situation is; it’s really rewarding. But certainly seeing how fast people complete the course is always pretty inspiring.”
However, runners would never even be able to get to the start line if it weren’t for the many volunteers who help set-up, check-in participants, sell merchandise and perform various other tasks such as distributing water at hydration stations.
“This is actually my first year volunteering,” said Robert Pulliam, a 28-year-old UGA graduate who received his masters in science education and currently resides in Athens. “I love running and the people who do it, and I love the community of Athens. I wasn’t in shape to run the race this year, so I wanted to support in any way that I could.”
Caroline Jackson, a 27-year-old UGA graduate from Macon, thought the face would be a fun challenge. She finds the support of arts education a unique part of the experience because she was in marching band in high school and places value on the opportunity of being artistically involved.
Others simply take on the AthHalf to train and improve their running times.
Present this morning at the race was also a group of friends who have been training for a full marathon in December, and are using the AthHalf as a milestone to that goal.
“It's just the four of us, not an official running group; just a group of friends who want to run together,” said Katie Wilkes of Watkinsville who is a member of this training group. “And I think [the weather] is perfect.”
