University of Georgia students heading to the polls for this election may be casting votes for a candidate who shares their alma mater. Of the 32 candidates on this year’s ballot, 15 spent part of their academic career in Athens.
Here’s how 10 of these UGA alumni benefited from their education in their political careers and current campaigns.
Brian Kemp
Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp was raised in Athens and attended Clarke Central High School before attending UGA, where he majored in agriculture. Kemp’s childhood friend and college roommate, Daniel Dooley — son of the late Georgia football coach Vince Dooley — said in an Oct. 21 Axios article that Kemp’s entrepreneurialism and drive was apparent in college. Daniel Dooley mentioned Kemp would forgo parties to save money for his first investment property, a house he rented out during his senior year.
Kemp’s political career began when he became frustrated with government, according to the Georgia Governor website. Although he did not have previous experience, the UGA library said both his grandfather and father-in-law worked in politics as Democrats. He was first elected to the Georgia Senate in 2003 and served until 2007 before being appointed as Secretary of State by former Gov. Sonny Perdue. Kemp held this position until he ran for governor in 2018, which he is now seeking reelection for.
Herschel Walker
Republican Senator candidate Herschel Walker attended UGA for three years, beginning in 1980, where he helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a 1981 Sugar Bowl win — thus securing a national championship title for the university. While at UGA, Walker broke 11 NCAA, 16 SEC and 41 UGA records as well as winning the Heisman trophy after his junior year, according to an ESPN article. Walker previously claimed to have graduated from UGA, although it has since been revealed he never completed his degree after leaving to pursue a professional football career in 1983. According to his campaign website, Walker played professionally for the New Jersey Generals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants before retiring after 15 years.
Walker announced his bid for senator in August 2021, seeking to challenge incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Charlie Bailey
The Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor received undergraduate degrees from UGA in religion and political science, according to a UGA Today student profile. Bailey returned to the university for law school, where he was the president of his first and second year class, president of the Student Bar Association and winner of the J. Melvin England Mock Trial Competition. While in school, he worked for Mark F. Taylor’s 2006 gubernatorial campaign, James Marlow’s congressional race and Athens-Clarke County District Attorney Ken Mauldin.
According to Athens Politics Nerd, Bailey still works in the legal field as an attorney for Cook & Connelly, LLC. He worked as a former Senior Assistant District Attorney in Fulton County. Bailey previously ran for Attorney General in 2018, but lost to Chris Carr, another fellow UGA alumni.
Burt Jones
Burt Jones, the Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, obtained a degree in history from UGA in 2003. According to his bio on the Georgia Senate website, Jones was a walk-on and letterman all four years on the UGA football team. Jones was voted as a Permanent Team Captain for the 2002 SEC Championship team and his contributions helped Georgia win their first SEC Championship in 20 years, his bio said. According to an article from the Rockdale Citizen, Jones’ father, Bill Jones, served on the Georgia Senate from 1976-1984 as a Democrat. According to the article, UGA named Jones a Distinguished Alumni in 2014 and added him to the “40 Under 40” list. Jones has been a District 25 Representative since 2012.
Chris Carr
Chris Carr, the current Georgia Attorney General who is seeking reelection, studied business administration at UGA. He earned his bachelor’s in 1995 and earned his law degree in 1999. Carr worked as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development from 2013 to 2016 until former Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him as Attorney General in November 2016. He was reelected for a full-term in 2018.
Tyler Harper
After receiving his associate’s degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Tyler Harper graduated from UGA with a degree in agricultural engineering, according to his campaign website. The seventh-generation farmer works on the same land his family has owned for over a century. In 2013, he decided to run for Georgia Senate and has served District 7 ever since. He is now running for Agriculture Commissioner and recently hosted a tailgate at Reed Quad, outside of Reed Hall, before UGA’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt University on Oct. 15.
Houston Gaines
Houston Gaines received degrees in political science and economics from UGA in 2017, and was the UGA Student Government Association student body president during his senior year. The current District 117 state representative works at Carter Engineering and worked at the Cannon Financial Institute after his graduation, according to his website. The Republican candidate was elected to the state House in 2018 after beating Deborah Gonzalez, who is now the district attorney in Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties. Gaines is an Alumni Board member and student mentor in UGA’s School of Public & International Affairs, according to the SPIA website.
Marcus Wiedower
Marcus Wiedower received his bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture and went on to work in real estate for 20 years. During his time at UGA, he spent four years working as a manager for the UGA men’s basketball team, making him an All-Time Letterwinner.
Wiedower’s campaign website says that he is also an active member of Athens Church, and has served as a real estate consultant for Coldwell Banker Commercial Upchurch Realty since 2018, the same year he won his seat in the Georgia legislature.
Andrew Ferguson
Andrew Ferguson is running for State Senate District 46, after previously attempting to unseat U.S House District 10 Rep. Jody Hice in 2020. Hailing from Duluth, Georgia, Ferguson’s campaign’s website says he came to UGA on the HOPE scholarship and got his degree from the Terry College of Business and the School of Public and International Affairs. He then pursued a master’s degree in public administration with a specialization in local government. Now, Ferguson is an editor for an investigations company and the vice chair of Candidate Recruitment and Development for Athens-Clarke County Democrats.
Frank Ginn
The incumbent Republican state senator for District 47 went to UGA for agricultural engineering, where he was the president of Ag Hill Council, the first student to serve on the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Alumni Board of Directors and president of AGHON Honor Society his senior year, according to his website. A Georgia Senate press release from September said that Ginn worked as an engineer and director of member services for Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, a nonprofit electrical cooperative, but left to learn more about natural gas. Ginn entered politics as a county manager for Franklin County Commissioners as well as a city manager for Royston and Sugar Hill, Georgia. Ginn was elected to the Georgia Senate in November 2010.